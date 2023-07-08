Ray Edward Richardson of Cadillac died suddenly, while living in Ohio on June 26, 2023. He was 47.

Ray was born April 21, 1976 in Cadillac to Cynthia (Doornbos) who preceded him in death on October 20, 1996 and Alan Richardson who survives him.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting and traveling. Ray owned a successful digital advertising business.

He is survived by Cathy (Debney) Richardson of Ohio; daughter, Cynthia; son, Jaxon both of Sacramento, California; father, James Dawson of Cadillac; brothers: Matthew, Josh and Alan Richardson; a sister, Linsey Dawson; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, Cynthia Ray was preceded in death by an Uncle Tony Richardson in 2000 and his grandma, Sharon Richardson in 2018.

A celebration of life will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Kenwood Park in Cadillac. A private burial will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

