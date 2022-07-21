Rayland Floyd Bergey age 84 of Marion passed away on July 19, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was born on December 24, 1937 in Isabella County to Fredrick and Cleo (Utley) Bergey. He married Alice Fay Roundtree on September 21, 1968 at Brenton, Michigan and she preceded him in death on June 30, 2020.
Rayland had been an automobile repairman for over 50 years and was self-employed. He was a member of the Ford Model A Club for 19 years. Fixing Model A's was one of his hobbies and he also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children; Patricia Beauchamp of Gwinn, Fredrick Bergey of Florida, Doug Bergey of Midland, Raylan Bergey of St. Louis, Dawn Bergey of Kansas, Mike Bergey of Florida and David Bergey of Marion. He has 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 8 great great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Bergey of Lake City and Duffy Bergey of West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by children, Rayland Bergey Jr., Carol Bergey, and Duane Bergey, daughter-in-law, Paula Bergey and brothers, Edward Bergey, Eugene Bergey and Ronald Bergey.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Middle Branch Cemetery, Osceola County. Rev. Troy Blakeslee will officiate. A luncheon will follow the services at the cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
