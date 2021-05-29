Raymond Carl Bittell, age 80 of Lake City, passed away on May 26, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.
Ray was born January 3, 1941 in Easton, Shiawassee County, Michigan to Cloyse and Anna (Marks) Bittell.
He was united in marriage to Carol C. Currie on January 28, 1984 in Cadillac.
Ray grew up in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School in 1958. After high school, he worked at Toledo Commutator. In 1971 he permanently moved to his summer vacation spot in Lake City to open up (with Andy Goulder) Bittell's Sport Spot. He worked as a maintenance mechanic/machinist until he retired in January 2003.
Ray loved to build swings, enjoyed camping, gardening and tinkering with small engines. His greatest pleasure was spending time with the grandkids.
Ray is survived by his wife Carol, four daughters: Sheila Rogers of Manton, Debbie Hamlet of Cadillac, Shari Bittell of Lake City and Annie (Brian) Simpson of Mesick and a son, David (Sara) Bittell of Lake City.
He is also survived by two step daughters: Stacey (Greg) Helsel of Lake City and Jessica Gray of Traverse City and two step sons: Rob (Amy) Root III and Aaron (Teresa) Root all of Lake City.
Extended family include thirteen grandkids: Angie (Dale), Brandi (Randy), Paul (Jessica), Ryan (Erin), Chad (Amy), Jeff (Ashley), Jenny, Jacob, Lucas, Adam, Evelyn, Harper and Caleb. Twenty great grandkids: Cole, Dylan, Rhae, Morgan, Payton, Lane, Blake, Hayden, Brodie, Anna, Bella, Lila, Collin, Jeffrey, Elyssa, Trey, Maverick, Saphiria, Lyric and Bodhie and thirteen step grandkids: Chloe, Nolan, Robbie, Carter, Rebecca, Luke, Lane, Livi, Bobby, Devin (Brenda), Taylor, Blake and Hadley and many nieces and nephews.
Ray is also survived by two sisters: Yvonne Walker and Liz (David) Spaedt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two stillborn brothers, a sister, Marlene Kellogg and son in law, Larry Rogers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
