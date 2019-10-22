MARION — Raymond DeBoer passed away on January 6, 2019 in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida. He was 82.
A celebration of life service for Raymond will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Marion United Methodist Church.
Raymond was born December 23, 1936 in Grandville, Michigan, to Luther and Helen DeBoer. He grew up in Marion where the family owned a gas station.
He is survived by his sisters, Louetta Blackledge of Marion and Nancy (Gerald) Stark of Midland.
