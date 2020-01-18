Raymond I. Szudzik

KENTWOOD — On the Lord’s day, Thursday, January 16, 2020, Raymond I. Szudzik, of Kentwood, made his final flight to his Maker at the age of 94.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Stella Szudzik and his sister, Delores Szudzik Rosloniec.

Ray was born on September 22, 1925. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. He saw combat in the European Theater stationed in Italy with the 15th Air Force. Enjoying 44 years in the grocery business, Ray retired in 1991 to travel and enjoy his family. He proudly brought the first supermarket to the village of Ada and also had a store in Lake Odessa.

He leaves behind his faithful wife of 59 years, Martha; daughters: Rae Marie Szudzik, Monica Jill Warner, Shelley (Curtis) Boehmer, Christine (Steve) Horlings, Sheila Holzwarth; grandchildren: Dean (Ashley) Holzwarth, Scott (Rochelle) Holzwarth, Brian (Lindsay) Horlings, Chad (Alaina) Roe, Eric (Brianna) Roe, Lance Boehmer; 9 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Florian “Fritz‘ Rosloniec; many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Isadore Catholic Church, 628 Diamond Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, with Rev. Msgr. Edward Hankiewicz presiding. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Sunday, January 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home 4646 Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Kentwood, with a vigil service at 3 p.m. Also, one hour visitation will be at church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Isadore Catholic Church or Spectrum Health Hospice. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Spectrum Health Hospice for their loving care of Ray. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.

