CADILLAC — Raymond John Askwith of Cadillac passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was 82.
Visitation will be conducted on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Jarvis to preside. Interment will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
