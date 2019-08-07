CADILLAC — Raymond John Askwith of Cadillac passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was 82.
Ray was born on December 19, 1936 in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, to Elmer and Claudina (Nelson) Askwith. After graduating high school, Ray attended Lake Superior State University and spent the remaining three years at Ferris State University. Ray served in the United States Army, serving in Saudi Arabia.
Ray started his career working as court reporter. He eventually became a professional truck driver for an auto-carrier hauling cars. He then delivered LP gas for a local company. Ray test drove cars until his time of retirement.
On July 30, 1984 he entered into marriage with the former Jody McDaniel in Flint, Michigan. He was a die-hard Detroit Lions fan, and enjoyed watching their games on TV. In his spare time, Ray liked to play piano. He was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jody Askwith; children, Janice Ann Johnson of Traverse City, Tammy Jo (Rick) O’Brien of Traverse City and John Matthew (Heather) Terry of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Leslie) Askwith, Ann Marie Askwith (IHM), John (Susan) Askwith; sister-in-law, Nancy Askwith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Claudina; a son, Ken Terry; and a brother, Jimmy Askwith.
Visitation will be conducted on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Jarvis to preside. Interment will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Harvest Worship Center, 900 Farrar St., Cadillac, MI 49601.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
