CADILLAC — Raymond John Askwith of Cadillac passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was 82.

Ray was born on December 19, 1936 in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, to Elmer and Claudina (Nelson) Askwith. After graduating high school, Ray attended Lake Superior State University and spent the remaining three years at Ferris State University. Ray served in the United States Army, serving in Saudi Arabia.

Ray started his career working as court reporter. He eventually became a professional truck driver for an auto-carrier hauling cars. He then delivered LP gas for a local company. Ray test drove cars until his time of retirement.

On July 30, 1984 he entered into marriage with the former Jody McDaniel in Flint, Michigan. He was a die-hard Detroit Lions fan, and enjoyed watching their games on TV. In his spare time, Ray liked to play piano. He was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jody Askwith; children, Janice Ann Johnson of Traverse City, Tammy Jo (Rick) O’Brien of Traverse City and John Matthew (Heather) Terry of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Leslie) Askwith, Ann Marie Askwith (IHM), John (Susan) Askwith; sister-in-law, Nancy Askwith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Claudina; a son, Ken Terry; and a brother, Jimmy Askwith.

Visitation will be conducted on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Jarvis to preside. Interment will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Harvest Worship Center, 900 Farrar St., Cadillac, MI 49601.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.