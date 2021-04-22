Raymond LeRoy Barrand of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 90.
Ray was born January 18, 1931 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Charles and Irma (Ridgely) Barrand. The family moved to Big Rapids in 1948 where he attended Big Rapids High School, graduating in 1950.
Ray joined the Air Force in 1951 and served in Korea at the weather station on Kwajalein. Upon discharge from the Air Force he married his classmate, Dolores Martz on March 18, 1955. They settled in Cadillac to raise their family. Ray worked for Michigan Bread, Reliable Linen Co. and NBD bank.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; daughter, Linda Barrand; sons: John Barrand, Joe Barrand all of Cadillac, James Barrand of Indianapolis; grandchildren: Jennifer Klinger( Jordan Klinger), Allison Mundwiler, Tyler Barrand (Meagan); great-grandchildren: Joshua, Gabriel, Charlie Anne and Matthew Klinger.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Barrand and a sister, Barbara Gilbank.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Rev. Mark Latham officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.