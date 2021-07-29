Raymond N. "Ray" Perkins, of Cadillac, passed away at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the age of 95.
Ray was born on October 27, 1925, in Onaway, Michigan. He was a proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he spent time on the Pacific Ocean aboard the USS Portland (Cruiser known by her crew as "Sweet Pea"). Ray then went on to retire from GM and the Fisher Body Plant, as a die maker, in 1981. He then relocated to Lake City. Ray was a devoted family man and avid sportsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was also in an association known as MCFISH (Missaukee County Fisherman In Self Help) where he raised walleye. Ray was a thoughtful, kind, and loving friend, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be deeply missed.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lucille Perkins; his sons, Robin (Karan) Perkins, and Steve (Cindy) Perkins; a brother, Ron Perkins; his grandchildren, Dana (Harold) Volkening, and Brittany Johnson; great-grandchildren, Faith Perkins, Alexander Volkening, Hannah Volkening, Lance Seal, Bradley Johnson, Bjorn Seal, and Aurora Johnson; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, and the mother to Steve and Rob, Betty Perkins; and a brother, Robert "Bob" Perkins.
Memorial services will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at the Lake City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
