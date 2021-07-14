Raymond P. Mayer

Raymond (Ray) Mayer (formerly of Cadillac), retired Professor Emeritus at West Shore Community College, Scottville, MI died at age 87 on July 7, 2021 in Niantic, CT.
Ray married Kathleen (Kathy) Russell in 1955 who predeceased him in 1993.
He later married longtime friend Betty (Hahn) Johnson of Cadillac in 1994 who survives along with their children Lisa, Timothy, Brian, Kimberly, Kevin, Gina, plus 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graduate of Alma High School, he received a B.A. in Chemistry from Alma College and Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Michigan.
Prior to teaching, he did research and production support work at Dow Chemical, Ludington, MI. Holder of four US and three foreign patents assigned to Dow, he was active coauthoring papers in national journals over a 55 year period plus speaking at national American Chemical Society meetings.
In 1969, he was appointed Professor of Science and Mathematics, at West Shore Community College, responsible for organizing the physical science department and teaching chemistry, mathematics and physics classes.
He served 18 years on the Ludington City and three on the Mason County commissions and was custodian of the courthouse tower clock. Organizations included the presidency of the Ludington Jaycees and Lions, elder and bell choir member at Ludington Community Church, MI registered chemical engineer and licensed builder, 60-year member of the ACS, US Chess Federation since 1969, NAWCC horological society and Eagle Scout.
After retiring, he moved to Cadillac, MI in 1995. He played baritone in the Clam Lake Band, and served on the Cadillac UMC and Lake Mitchell boards. Moving to Lady Lake, FL in 2010, he was a member of New Covenant UMC and enjoyed bridge, reading, swimming, and rated chess tournaments. Recently, Ray and Betty moved to assisted living in Niantic, CT, to be near Betty's son and wife. Everyone who knew Ray appreciated and loved his sense of humor, easy-going attitude, and willingness to help others.
Memorials may be directed to Salvation Army or Mason County Historical Society (Historic White Pine Village). No services are planned at this time.
