Raymond William Moore, 74, of Lake City, Michigan passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on November 5, 2022.
Ray was born in Flint, Michigan to Paul and Bonnie Joy Moore. He subsequently lived with his mother and stepfather, Gerald Tucker, graduating from Riverside High School in 1966. Ray left college to join the United States Army in 1968, serving in Vietnam and attaining the rank of Sergeant upon his honorable discharge in 1971.
Upon returning from the Army, Ray met and married Marcia (Opyr) Moore in June 1972. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2022, an important milestone for Ray. Along the way they raised two children, Nick and Rebecca, who were proud to call him dad.
After his military service, Ray joined the VFW and later American Legion Post 300 in Lake City, Michigan. His passion for Veteran's affairs led to a career as a Veterans Service Officer for the Department of Veterans Affairs - American Legion, a role he held for 22 years.
Ray was proud of the many positions he held within the American Legion, including past Department Commander of Michigan and National Executive Committeeman. He also served as a Forest Township Trustee and on the Lake Missaukee Area Fire Authority Board.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marcia; son, Nick, daughter-in-law, Jaime and grandchildren, Brendan, Dylan and Drew; daughter, Rebecca, son-in-law, Daniel Crocker and grandson, Aidan; sister, Linda (John) Brown and brother, Randy (Vicki) Moore; brother-in-law, Ted Opyr and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather and in-laws, Nick and Mary Opyr.
Ray's final resting place will be in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, with details to follow.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
