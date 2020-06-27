LEROY — Raymond William Quakenbush Jr, of Rose Lake Township, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 26, 2020. He was 66.

 Raymond was born on October 16, 1953 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Raymond W. and Patricia (Russell) Quakenbush Sr. On July 2, 1977, Raymond entered into marriage with the former Esther Montney. Raymond loved the outdoors and spent every opportunity enjoying nature. He could often be found working in his garden tending to his flowers or enjoying a camping trip with the family. He will be deeply missed.

 Raymond is survived by his children, Ray Quakenbush, Jason Morey, Nathan Quakenbush, Jeff Morey and Chris Morey; six grandchildren, Abigail, Viola, Dakota, Zeke, Megan, Kayla and Jaya; a great-granddaughter, Macy; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Patricia; and his wife, Esther.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at Raymond's home, 252 Forest Trail, Leroy, MI 49655.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

