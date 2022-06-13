Rebecca Jo "Becky" Houvener of Cadillac passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home. She was 58. Becky was born November 29, 1963 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Duane Jay and Beverly L. (Roberts) Houvener.
Becky graduated from Cadillac High School in 1983. As a young adult Becky worked at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. She later moved to Kalamazoo and worked at a Plasma Center and factory in that area. Becky moved back to Cadillac where she worked at Mercy Hospital and Giantway.
She was a sports enthusiast and loyal Detroit Tigers fan. Becky enjoyed playing cards, poker night, Pepsi Zero, dream catchers, wolves and Stephen King Books.
She is survived by her very well loved daughter, Chalicia Lynne Argo of Cadillac; grandchildren: Emily, Dawson, Spike Jr., Carson, Lucy; her life partner of 27 years, Jim Scott of Cadillac; her mother, Beverly Kroes of Cadillac; siblings: Duane (Pam) Houvener of Tennessee, Jeff (Julie) Houvener of Indiana, Matthew (Jennifer) Kroes of Kentucky, Eric Kroes of Harrison, Shannon Kroes of Ypsilanti and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and step-father, Bert Kroes.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Jeff Houvener officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Becky's final resting place will be Lucas Cemetery in Missaukee County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
