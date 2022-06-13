Rebecca Jo "Becky" Houvener of Cadillac passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home. She was 58. Becky was born November 29, 1963 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Duane Jay and Beverly L. (Roberts) Houvener.

Becky graduated from Cadillac High School in 1983. As a young adult Becky worked at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. She later moved to Kalamazoo and worked at a Plasma Center and factory in that area. Becky moved back to Cadillac where she worked at Mercy Hospital and Giantway.

She was a sports enthusiast and loyal Detroit Tigers fan. Becky enjoyed playing cards, poker night, Pepsi Zero, dream catchers, wolves and Stephen King Books.

She is survived by her very well loved daughter, Chalicia Lynne Argo of Cadillac; grandchildren: Emily, Dawson, Spike Jr., Carson, Lucy; her life partner of 27 years, Jim Scott of Cadillac; her mother, Beverly Kroes of Cadillac; siblings: Duane (Pam) Houvener of Tennessee, Jeff (Julie) Houvener of Indiana, Matthew (Jennifer) Kroes of Kentucky, Eric Kroes of Harrison, Shannon Kroes of Ypsilanti and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and step-father, Bert Kroes.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Jeff Houvener officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Becky's final resting place will be Lucas Cemetery in Missaukee County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.