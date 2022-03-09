Reeta Ocie Purcell of Manton, MI passed away at Samaritas on March 4, 2022 at the age of 68 surrounded by family.
She is survived by, her husband Donald Purcell; three children Michael Purcell, Daniel Purcell, and Faith Lemke (Purcell); her brothers Donald Vereeke, John Ruth, and Tom Clifton; her sister Mary Hickey; and her grandchildren Damian Purcell and Cyrus Purcell.
Reeta was born in Grand Rapids, MI on August 7, 1953 to Roy and Bertha Clifton. She graduated from Godwin High School in 1971. On September 3, 1971 she married Donald Purcell and on March 20, 1972, May 18, 1988 and July 28, 1995 she welcomed her three children into the world.
Reeta was a devoted mother who enjoyed quilting, sewing and music. She played the violin since she was in high school and enjoyed going to music events. She was a member of the Lady's Aid Society of Manton, MI. She was a devout Seventh Day Adventist and member of the Manton Seventh Day Adventist Church since 1996.
Reeta was preceded in death by both her parents Roy Clifton and Bertha Clifton.
A memorial service will be held March 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Cadillac Seventh Day Adventist Church on Division St.
