LUTHER — Niemczycki, Regina; age 89 of Luther. September 2, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Zdzislaw; loving mother of Edward (Lucille) Niemczycki, Chester (Victoria) Niemczycki and Maria (David) Radecki; dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of nine and one on the way; sister of Celina (late Marian) Majewski, Zenek Siminski and the late Edmund, Irene and Jan.
Funeral Mass Saturday, September 14, 2019 at noon at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 701 State St., Luther. Interment in East Ellsworth Cemetery, Luther.
Suggested memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences: www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
