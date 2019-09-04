LUTHER — Regina Niemczycki, age 89, of Luther, passed away September 2, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Zdzislaw; loving mother of Edward (Lucille) Niemczycki, Chester (Victoria) Niemczycki and Maria (David) Radecki; dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of nine and one on the way; sister of Celina (late Marian) Majewski, Zenek Siminski and the late Edmund, Irene and Jan.
Funeral Mass is Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. in-state at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Road, Orion. Interment at East Ellsworth Cemetery, Luther, Michigan.
Suggested memorials can be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 701 State St., Luther, MI 49656. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius at a future date.
Online condolences: www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.