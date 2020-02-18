LAKE CITY — Regina “Reggie‘ Ray, age 93 of Lake City, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home.
Reggie was born December 28, 1926 in Detroit to Eugene and Anna (Girrbach) Haussmann.
She married William Ray Sr in Detroit and he preceded her in death.
Reggie was a loving caregiver to her Aunt Emilie and her mother Anna. She was a member of the Ladies Red Hat Society, attended Jennings Community Church and was in the word of God and prayed daily. She opened her home and successfully managed a bed and breakfast for several years: “Breakfast in the Pines.‘
She enjoyed Senior Aerobics and was an avid swimmer, starting competitive swimming at age 84 as a U.S. Masters Swimmer, including 17 top 10 national finishes.
Reggie also had aspirations of becoming an aviation pilot and enrolled in flight school training at Home Acres Sky Ranch. She was patriotic and valued the American flag.
She was well traveled. She attended local farm markets and walked daily at local super markets and had conversations with all people, especially babies. She sang and danced frequently. She enjoyed cooking, eating and helping in the kitchen and was always thinking of others, especially her children.
She is survived by her children and their families: William Ray Jr. of Lucas, Alan Ray of Farmington Hills, Ann Ray and Carol Morrissey of Westland, Michael Ray of Lake City and Janet Ray and Cynthia Tobias of Detroit.
She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Jason, Joseph, Adam, Jennifer (Mike), Cecelia (Manuel), Amicia (Juan), Sarah (Miquel), Joshua, Dominique (Cesar) and Samantha and 10 great grandchildren.
Reggie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Eugena Singer.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Jennings Community Church with Pastor Ron Sischo officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Interment will take place in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Detroit, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jennings Community Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
