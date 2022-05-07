Renee Louise Prentice, of the Cadillac and Manton area, and formerly of the Rapid City and Kalkaska areas, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 46.
Renee was born on June 6, 1975 in Traverse City to Lewis Prentice and Linda Thorpe. She volunteered much of her time to the Boys and Girls Club in Traverse City. Renee was a very creative and artistic person. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, taking walks, observing nature and traveling around. Renee loved making new friends and could strike up a conversation with anyone she met. She loved animals and children. Renee will be remembered as a gentle-hearted, loving person.
Renee is survived by her mother, Linda Thorpe (Roger A. Schader); brother, Scott Prentice; sister, Tera (Joey) Bowes; grandmother, Verdis (Bruce) Burrows; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Prentice; and grandfather, Thomas Dewey Thorpe.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior beginning at noon at the Manton United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Swainston to preside.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
