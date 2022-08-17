Renee M. (Rishel) Stark, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 57.
Renee was born in Romulus, Michigan and moved to Manistee in the late 70's. She loved children as well as her residents and friends at Pleasant Lake Lodge, where she worked.
She is survived by her husband, Terence Stark of Cadillac; sister, Lori Mongar of Manistee; her father, Robert Rishel of Wellston; her granddaughter, Lyric Ervin, who Renee and Terry raised since birth; grandson, Isaac Ervin of Cadillac; daughter, Sara Williams of Louisville, Kentucky and her three children, Dejaun, Keyanah and Bently; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Renee is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Yost and sister, Elaine Rishel.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.