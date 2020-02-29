CADILLAC — Rennee Marie Alderman of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 59.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cadillac Grill. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or to the family. Arrangements were made by the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
