CADILLAC — Rennee Marie Alderman of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 59. Rennee was born June 26, 1960 in Cadillac, Michigan and moved to Fenton as a child.

Rennee attended Fenton schools and moved back North to Boon in 1979. She dedicated over 20 years to the elementary schools working as a recess aide, paraprofessional, in the computer room and as a secretary. Rennee worked at McKinley Elementary School for several years, but the majority of her career was spent at Forest View Elementary School. Rennee was well-loved and known for her cheery attitude in the schools. She loved traveling, camping and beach filled vacations with family and friends. Rennee’s greatest love was her family and her time with them. She enjoyed touring around the state on motorcycles with her husband and spending weekends at the motocross track.

 On August 6, 1977 at the United Methodist Church in Fenton she married Doug Alderman and he survives her along with their children, Melissa Alderman-Bismack of Cadillac and Quinton (Liz) Alderman of Traverse City; grandchildren, Rae-anna Bengelink, Addyson Bismack, Chloe (Greg) Walkowiak, Seve Colangelo; sisters, Susan (Mark) Sigler, Roxanne (Brad) DuFort and Sherri (Steve) Healey. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sharon (Oswalt) Kotlark.

 A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cadillac Grill. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

 In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.