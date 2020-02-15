CADILLAC — Rennee Marie Alderman of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 59. Rennee was born June 26, 1960 in Cadillac, Michigan and moved to Fenton as a child.
Rennee attended Fenton schools and moved back North to Boon in 1979. She dedicated over 20 years to the elementary schools working as a recess aide, paraprofessional, in the computer room and as a secretary. Rennee worked at McKinley Elementary School for several years, but the majority of her career was spent at Forest View Elementary School. Rennee was well-loved and known for her cheery attitude in the schools. She loved traveling, camping and beach filled vacations with family and friends. Rennee’s greatest love was her family and her time with them. She enjoyed touring around the state on motorcycles with her husband and spending weekends at the motocross track.
On August 6, 1977 at the United Methodist Church in Fenton she married Doug Alderman and he survives her along with their children, Melissa Alderman-Bismack of Cadillac and Quinton (Liz) Alderman of Traverse City; grandchildren, Rae-anna Bengelink, Addyson Bismack, Chloe (Greg) Walkowiak, Seve Colangelo; sisters, Susan (Mark) Sigler, Roxanne (Brad) DuFort and Sherri (Steve) Healey. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sharon (Oswalt) Kotlark.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cadillac Grill. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
