MANTON — Reo Leo Swinehart Sr, of Manton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was 84.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Manton. Pastor Ed Gilbert officiating.
Safety precautions, gloves and masks will be available. Social distancing as much as possible, or you are welcome to come and sit in cars. A luncheon will follow at the Greenwood Township Hall.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Michigan or Greenwood Township Cemetery Fund.
