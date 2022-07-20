Retha Joy Blocher

Retha Joy (Singell) Blocher went to heaven on July 15, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones at home, after a short illness. She was 91 years young and was definitely looking forward to seeing Jesus and those she loved that had preceded her in death. She was born in Lake Township, Ashland County, Ohio on August 18, 1930, as the daughter of the late Joseph Frank Singell Jr. and Frances Caroline Emerick Singell. She was the oldest of nine siblings including Violet Hnanicek, Roma Singell, David Singell (deceased), Larry Singell, Joel Singell (deceased), Carol Singell, Dan Singell (deceased) and Timothy Singell (deceased).
Her husband, The Reverend Junior Leroy Blocher, preceded her in death on April 27, 1996. They were married on January 14, 1955, his parents' 40th wedding anniversary. Together they served their community at numerous churches throughout Michigan ministering to many individuals over the years. Their marriage lasted 41 years until his death.
Retha graduated from Bethel College, Mishawaka, Indiana, in 1968 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. Her thirty-year teaching career led her to teach first through sixth grade in Cassopolis, Dowagiac, and Pine River Area School districts in Michigan. Her passion for children, reading, creativity, and education allowed her to excel in her career choice.
Retha loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved reading, going to work out at Curves, and could often be found rocking any baby she could get her hands on. She was a great friend to many and frequently visited others in the community that were home bound. She loved to encourage others and often sent notes to people she knew that needed them.
Retha was survived by her sisters, Violet Hnanicek of Cleveland, Ohio, Roma Singell of Santa Barbara, California, and Carol Singell of Fargo, North Dakota; her brother, Larry (Barbara) Singell of Westminster, Colorado; her sisters-in-law, Aquilla Singell of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Sally Singell of Alma, Michigan; her children, Carolyn (David) Blocher-Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ruth Murray of Waynesboro, Georgia, and Sharon (Rick) Wing of Leroy, Michigan; her grandchildren, Ethan Blocher-Smith (Lindsey Flegge), Ariel Blocher-Smith, Joshua (Krista) Blocher, Joseph Blocher, Crystal (Chris) Lantz, Jonathan Blocher, Michael Murray (Elana Hoodenpyle-fiance), Michaela (Wayne) Benson, Sara Wing, and Lara Wing; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Louis, Wes-lie, Levi, Mia, Magnolia, Natalie, Alisa, Bryant, Kaylyn, and Christian; and was expecting one great-great grandchild at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, David, Joel, Dan, and Timothy; her daughter, Darlene Retha Singell; her son, Lee Jonathan Blocher; and her grandson, Brian Lee Wing.
Retha resided in Waynesboro and Hephzibah, Georgia for numerous winters and then continuously for the last six years. She was a beloved part of her community and cherished by all with whom she came into contact. She was a member of Edgett's Wesleyan Church in Luther, Michigan, and an active participant at Waynesboro First United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia.
Funeral services will take place at 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Edgett's Wesleyan Church located at 3446 N Raymond Rd, Luther, MI 49656 with Rev. Dan Miller officiating and visitation with the family beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow services at the Dover Township Cemetery near Bristol.
Retha supported Russel Cooper for at least the last 30 years for the translation of the Bible for people in Papua New Guinea. If you would like to give a donation in lieu of flowers, you can mail a check written to:
Wycliffe Bible Translators, P. O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200
Please write on the memo line: Preference #803390 Buhutu Translation MRF Project.
