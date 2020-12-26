Retta Anna Weck of LeRoy passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by family on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was 92 years old.
She was born July 25, 1928 in West Branch to Charles and Elva (Stoner) Boddy. Retta was married in 1947 to the late Alvernon Weck and together they had 68 wonderful years of marriage together. She enjoyed the peace and tranquility of home life and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters and their husbands; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvernon and her parents.
A graveside service will take place at 1:30 P.M. Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Pinora Township Cemetery in Lake County.
