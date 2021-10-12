Rev. Clifford P. Dean, 89, LaFontaine, Indiana, went home to Heaven on September 30, 2021. He grew up in southwest Ohio. After graduating from Moscow High School, he left for Owosso, Michigan, to attend Bible College. He met Donna Jackson, and they were married in the summer of 1952. He graduated from Owosso having completed both Associate's and Bachelor's degrees. He began working as a student pastor in 1952. By 1955, he was planting a church in Midland, Michigan, going on to pastor in Lansing, Edgetts, and Muskegon.
In 1966, he became a full-time teacher and baseball coach at the Pine River Area Schools in Tustin, Michigan, while continuing to preach as a supply pastor. In 1978, Clifford returned as full-time pastor in Wabash, Indiana, where he earned a Master's degree in Religious Education from the International Bible Institute. In 1991, Clifford returned to Ohio as pastor of the Beech Grove Wesleyan Church at Carey, retiring in 1995.
Clifford and Donna split their time between Jonesboro, Indiana, and Brooksville, Florida. He continued to preach as a fill-in minister during winters in Florida until 2006 when Donna's failing health prevented travel.
Clifford enjoyed fishing, coaching, and his friends. He loved his family and was extremely proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, first and last, he loved Jesus!
Clifford Dean, son of John S. and Mary (Foster) Dean, was preceded in Heaven by his parents; 11 siblings; wife of 54 years, Donna Jackson; and grandson, Everardo Mancha.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children: Deborah (Buddy) Mancha, Vanessa Dean and Marcus (Dixie) Dean; grandchildren: Laura (Chris) Plummer, Wesley (Rachael) Dean, Nathan (Ashley) Dean, Matthew Dean, Evaristo Mancha, Melissa Mancha-Campbell and Olivia (Dan) Mancha-Harris; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Jonah Plummer, Carsten and Aubrey and Harper Dean; six step-children; and numerous step-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Clifford's life will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Eric Crisp will be officiating, with burial taking place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse, 705 S. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.