Rev. Donald Franklin Still
Rev. Donald Franklin Still, age 88, of Cohasset, MN, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at Homestead Nursing Home, Deer River, MN.

Don was born in 1935 in Cadillac, MI to Charles and Leona (Moore) Still. He grew up in Manton, MI where he attended school. He then attended Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music in Grand Rapids, MI earning his pastoral license. Don served in the Michigan National Guard for 16 years and pastored for over 34 years, fulfilling his calling and passion of leading people to the Lord. Don also served as the district representative for Village Missions for 12 years.

Donald and Shirley Starlin were united in marriage in 1955 in Manton, MI and were blessed with four children. After Shirley's passing, Donald married Marylee (Mason) Steinmetz in 1980. Don loved hunting, fishing, and studying and teaching scripture, including guest preaching at numerous churches. Some of his favorite places were going fishing in Canada, being home on the farm in Manton, and visiting family.

Preceded in death by his parents; wives, Shirley and Marylee; daughters, Diane Still, Sheryl (Dennis) Weiberg; and sisters, Doris (Gordon) Johnson, and Barbara (Bill) Gilde.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Robin) Still, Ryan (Jenel) Still; Marylee's children, Sue (Darren) Delaney, Ruth (Gordon) Leeman, Stephen (Sharon) Steinmetz; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, August 21, 2023 from 5:30-8:00 PM, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN, with a time of prayer at 7:30 PM., officiated by Pastor Joel Rygh. A graveside service at the family plot at Fairview Cemetery, Manton, MI will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

