CADILLAC — Reverend Monsignor Francis John Murphy, of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was 78.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Msgr. Francis J. Murphy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September, 16, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church. The Most Reverend Steven J. Raica will preside with Rev. Michael Janowski acting as concelebrant in addition to other priests from the Diocese. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and again 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a vigil service to be held at 7 p.m. All services will take place at St Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grand Rapids with committal occurring on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 a.m.
A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's weekend edition of the Cadillac News. The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
