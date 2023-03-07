Reverend Walter Ray Ross age 77 of Cadillac passed away at his home on Sunday, March 5 after a short battle with cancer. Walter was born on January 9, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri to Charles Wilburn and Dorothy Mirea (Adams) Ross. He married Karen Louise Haner on October 8, 2022, in Haring Township.
Walter received his Master's of Theology from Parkersburg Bible College in West Virginia and also received a nursing degree after a two -year program. He had pastored many different churches and was presently an associate pastor at Victory Tabernacle Church in Cadillac. He had pastored for over 60 years and was a chaplain for Hospice of Michigan. He enjoyed playing piano and writing songs. He really enjoyed the southern gospel music. He loved all kinds of out of doors activities.
He is survived by his wife Karen Ross of Cadillac, children; Ray (Beth) Ross, Michael Ross, and Mark (Rose) Ross all of Manistique, Timothy (Donna) Ross of Crabtree, Pa., Becky (Edward) Freed of Engadine, and Karen McDonald of Manistique. There are many grandchildren and great grandchildren along with siblings; Evelyn (Jon) Gardner of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, Charles Elliott Ross of Cadillac, Mary Jane (Hart) Branch of North Carolina, Leonard (Sharon) Ross of Volant, PA and Linda (Jim) Elzinga of Petosky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Ross, granddaughter; Shiloh Freed, grandson; Nathan McDonald, sibling; Fay Ross.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 11 at the Victory Tabernacle Church in Cadillac with Rev. Mark Ross officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. A Luncheon will follow the service at the church and burial will be in the Boyne City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Michigan. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed by visiting the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.