HARRISON — Rex Eberhart, of Cadillac and formerly of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, with family by his side. He was 86.
Rex was born on March 13, 1933, in Clare, Michigan to Kenneth and Eula Marie (Christie) Eberhart. On December 15, 1955, he entered into marriage with the former Mary Lou Nowland in Honor, MI. Rex made his living working with Rexair and the Snowden Company as a driver for numerous years. He truly enjoyed going for rides with his wife and Molly their dog over the years. Rex often vacationed and spent time in Florida. While in Florida, he could be found at the fruit stand with family and friends. Rex will be remembered for his sense of humor, the love he had for his family and will be greatly missed.
Rex is survived by his loving family; daughters, Donna (Michael) Romatz and Rebecca (Rick) Eberhart-VanBuskirk; sons, Rick (Patty) Eberhart and Ken (Robin) Eberhart; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, "Jiggs" and Vonnie; sisters and brother-in-law, Rosie, Pat and Joe and Martha; other beloved in-laws; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Eberhart; his parents; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Rogers; and brother-in-law, Victor.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or charity of one's choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
