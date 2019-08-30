CADILLAC — Rex P. Siglin of Grayling formerly of Cadillac died Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 81. Arrangements will be announced later by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. A full obituary will appear in the weekend edition of the Cadillac News.
