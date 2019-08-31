GRAYLING — Rex P. Siglin of Grayling, formerly of Cadillac, died Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 81.
Rex was born on April 18, 1938 in Cadillac to Nels E. and Alice E. (Malmberg) Siglin and they preceded him in death.
Rex had lived all his life in the Cadillac area and in 1956 he graduated from Tustin High School. He worked at Elm Rest Gas Station, Chris Craft and for various construction companies in the area and retired from Roy Nichols Construction Company after 38 years. Rex was an active member of the community and had served on the Cherry Grove Township Board of Review and as Constable and was a member of the Cherry Grove Fire and Rescue and served as Assistant Chief for many years. He was also sworn in as a volunteer Conservation Officer with the Michigan DNR.
Living, working, raising beef cattle and having draft horses on the family farm was something Rex loved to do. He also loved hunting, fishing and going to the casino. Rex enjoyed traveling and spent memorable trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Aruba and on some cruises. For the last 14 years Rex spent his winters in Florida.
Rex loved his Lord and while growing up he attended the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene and currently was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin. He will be remembered as a “prankster.‘ Rex loved joking around with family and friends and took great joy when they returned the banter. Rex was always willing to help others and was a great friend.
On November 12, 2005 in Grayling he married the former Jayne Hoaglund Barber, and she survives him along with daughters: Teresa (Joel) Money, Michelle (Jack) Money and Cheryl (Jerry Pratt) Hatfield, all of Grayling, and Lisa Jo (Bob) Zielinski of Essexville, Michigan; 11 grandchildren: Carlie Money (Camren Wilson), Katie (Dustin) Hager, Becca Money, Megan Money, Rachel Money (Zach Klebba), Courtney Hatfield, Mallory Hatfield, Ryan Jankowski, Emily Jankowski, Justin (Adriana) Zielinski, and Claire Zielinski; and one great-grandson, Jace Zielinski-Yax; two nephews: Steve (Gloria) Martin, and Kevin (Kim) Martin; three great-nieces: Karen Martin, Stephanie (Jeff) Spencer and Kellie Martin; a great-nephew, Kyle (Melanie) Martin; great-great-niece Taelia Spencer; and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie Martin, and a niece, Sheryl Schaub.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin with Vicar Alex Ross officiating. His final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin. Friends may meet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Grove Fire and Rescue or to the Pine River Historical Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
