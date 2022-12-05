Rex Raymond Reed passed away at home in Cadillac on November 30, 2022. He was 84.
He was born to Raymond and Beatrice Reed in Cadillac on April 1,1938. He went to Cadillac high School and attended Sault Tech in Sault Ste Marie.
In his younger years Rex worked at JD's golf and also at Jacks Resort ,both in Cadillac. He went on to become a clerk at the Cadillac Post Office ,then moving on to being postmaster at the Fife Lake Post Office for many years and retiring from there.
He loved the outdoors ,taking care of his lawn and property especially. He hunted ,played fast pitch and slow pitch softball, bowled and played hockey, including a return to the ice when he was 75.
He married Linda Jean Blackmer on September 30 ,1960 and she survives him, along with 5 children , Scott (Patti) Reed, Kevin Reed, Rex Jr. (Rose) Reed, Heather (Butch) Harding and Todd Reed. Also 21 grandchildren, 21 great grand children and 2 great, great grandchildren.
We appreciate your thoughts and prayers of Rex. Thank You to friends and family that have reached out ,its very comforting. No services will be held per his wishes
