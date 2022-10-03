Rexene Kay Ziska, of Cadillac, passed away on September 24, 2022 at her home.
She was born April 11, 1949 in St Johns, MI and was raised in St. Johns by her parents Pete and Betty Hansen. She received an associate degree from Mid Michigan College and went on to work at Mercy Hospital as director of Medical Records.
Rexene had a love for travel and often spoke of her various trips including Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico. She enjoyed fishing, reading, and knitting but mostly spending time with family and friends.
Rexene is survived by her husband, Stephen D. Ziska; her children Tonya Starlin, Ian Ziska (Janeen), and Colin Ziska (Renee); her grandchildren Amanda and Steven (Laura) Starlin, Ari, Cash, and Nolan Ziska; her great grandchildren Elijah and Issac Starlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Betty Hansen, brother, Jack (Kathryn) Hansen, sisters Rosalie Sauders and Ollie (Steve) Yurcso.
A celebration of Rexene's life will take place Saturday October 8, 2022 at the Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St. in Cadillac from 1 to 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fresenius Kidney Care, 203 Paluster St. Cadillac MI 49601 in Rexene's memory. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
