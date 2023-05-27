Rhea Geraldine Dore age 99 of McBain passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on May 25, 2023. Rhea was born at Ubley, Michigan on May 23, 1924 to Charles and Vina (Osminski) Clark. She married Robert Dore on November 7, 1944 at Port Huron and he preceded her in death on November 11, 2011.
Rhea had worked at Mercy Hospital as an SPD Floor Tech and at Riverside Electric in Marion. She is a member of the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, working on puzzles, reading, baking and doing needle point.
Rhea is survived by eleven children; Loretta Ellwood of Grand Blanc, Karen Lazell of Cadillac, Bob Jr. (Sandy) Dore of Floral City, Florida, Tim (Mona) Dore of Manton, Julie Bonham of McBain, Cindy (Bob) Vennema of McBain, Becky Velfling of McBain, Mark Dore of Cadillac, Pat (Barb) Dore of Marion, Scott (Heather) Dore of Portland and Greg Dore of Lake City. There 30 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren surviving along with sisters-in-law, Gert Clark of Armada and Margaret Clark of Wyandotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, great grandson, Riley Proctor, three sons-in-law, Dennis Ellwood, Steve Bonham, and Rick Velfling, five brothers, Leland (Charlotte) Clark, Chuck (Georgiana) Clark, Fred (Norma) Clark, George Clark and Donald Clark.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Barton officiating with burial in Highland Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. A luncheon will follow at the church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.