Rhea Jean Carey of Cadillac passed away on Friday evening, July 21, 2023. She was 85.
Rhea was born June 21, 1938 in Sterling, Illinois to William Allen and Myrtle Rhea (Morgan) Bell and they preceded her in death.
Rhea earned her Bachelor's degree from Ball State University and her Master's degree from Central Michigan University. She taught in elementary education and High School special education all of her teaching career. Rhea taught in Big Rapids, Iowa and Nogales, Arizona on the Arizona/ Mexico border. Rhea loved teaching; she did special things for her students including field trips and directing plays, making them all feel loved and secure in her classroom. When she retired, Rhea filled a lifelong dream by purchasing an RV and traveling the country visiting family, friends and National Parks.
Throughout her life Rhea was a committed community volunteer who served Meals on Wheels in both Texas and Michigan, she was a docent at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Texas and as well as the Ludington Lighthouse in Michigan. She donated to dozens of environmental, political and animal rights causes and was an active volunteer at the Transfiguration Episcopal Church when she lived in Plano, Texas.
Rhea attended the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac and was a member of the choir there. She was an outstanding singer who spent her younger days singing for Big Bands at shows and dances. Rhea was also very involved with musical theater, once doing a three-month run of Fiddler on the Roof in Des Moines, Iowa. Her love and talent as a musician carried on through to her children and grandchildren who all enjoyed singing and performing. She had a record for attending every concert! She also loved barbershop harmony and actively supported the Great Lakes Chorus and its quartets at many concerts and conventions. Rhea was also an avid reader and loved participating in several area book clubs. She was also a dedicated Michigan State University, Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers fan. She didn't miss ONE game on the radio of the 1968 Detroit Tigers season! Above all else, Rhea loved her family and spending time together.
She is survived by her children: James (Johanna) Carey of Cadillac, Renee (Simon)- Carey-Farmer of Charlevoix, Michele (Amar) Carey-Dave of Charlevoix; grandchildren: Cole Carey , Catie Carey both of Cadillac, Jillian (Adam) Bigony of Columbia, SC, Jay (Jacki)- Carey Hudson of WI, Gabrielle Dave, Asher Dave both of Denver, Talia Dave of Charlevoix, Sam Farmer, Ben Farmer both of Boston, Maddie Farmer of Ann Arbor;great-grandchildren, Nora Carey of Hudson, WI, Bernadette Bigony, Columbia, SC; siblings: William Allen Bell II of Ankeny, Iowa, Douglas Bell of Des Moines, Iowa, Becky Bell Greenstreet of Coos Bay, Oregon.
Memorial services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac with Pastor Michael Horlocker officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy or Rhea Carey Memorial Music Scholarship Fund.
