CADILLAC — Richard A. “Rick‘ Jones of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home. He was 60.

Rick was born July 8, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan to Robert C. and Violet M. (Jeannette) Jones. Rick graduated from Cadillac High School in 1978. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Detroit Red Wings. He had been employed at Four Winns and later owned and operated his own shop, Great Lakes Fiberglass and Repairs. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac.

Rick is survived by his son, Nicholas A. (Megan) Jones of Cadillac; grandson, Parker Jones; siblings, Chris (Bruce) Venema of Cadillac, Bob (Sue) Jones of Trenton, Michael (Jill) Jones of Wyandotte; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Nathan Jones in 2010.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

