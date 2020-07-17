LAKE CITY — Richard Allen Arndt, age 66, passed away in the arms of his loving wife Nancy on July 12, 2020, from lung and esophagus cancer.
He was born on June 2, 1954 to Allen and Mary Arndt, in Detroit, MI. He graduated from Lasher Bloomfield High School. He worked for many years at Reds Auto Glass a family business. Richard was a Mason and Shriner out of Detroit, MI. He loved his family and friends more than anything.
In his spare time, he loved riding his Harley Davidson and playing on the pool league at Greens Tavern. Richard was a member of the Lake City Eagles club. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Fleming) Arndt; brother, Gary Arndt; sister, Sharon (Arndt) Jensen and Mark Jensen; two sons, Micheal Arndt and Christoper Arndt; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; two step-sons, Richard and Kevin Potter; and ex-wife Sherry Robertson. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
We will all miss his kindness and willingness to help his family and friends. We all love and miss him very much.
Memorial services will take place at the Lake City Eagles on August 1, 2020, 4154 W Houghton Lake Rd, Lake City MI.
