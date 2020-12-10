Richard (Dick) Arthur Keelean, age 90, of Lake City passed away December 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 14, 1930 to Anna (Jenema) and Arthur Keelean at their home and place of business, "Art's Place", on the corner of M-55 and 7 Mile Road.
He walked a mile to a one room school house as a young boy, listened to songs and westerns on the radio, delivered groceries and ran the "creamery route" as a teenager.
In 1948 he graduated from Merritt High School and on April 2, 1949 he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Barbara Ann Currie, who preceded him in death on May 23, 2020.
Dick worked in the oil industry (rough neck, driller and consultant) from the time he graduated from high school until he retired.
He raised pigs for a time with his father. He designed and built three homes and remodeled many others over his lifetime.
Dick enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, playing cards, visiting the casino and spending time with family. He loved to sing and gave the best hugs.
He is survived by his four children, Wanda Keelean, Larry (Leona) Keelean, Annette (Richard) Blaschuk and Jeffrey Keelean, eleven grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donation may be directed to the Community Hope- Back Pack Program, PO Box 265, Lake City, MI 49651
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
