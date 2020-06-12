CADILLAC — Richard Arthur Pilon of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home. He was 89.
Richard was born March 5, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to Arthur Joseph and Gertrude Dorthea (Foerster) Pilon.
He graduated from St. Rita High School in Detroit and later served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Richard retired from AT&T, formerly, Michigan Bell after over 30 years. He loved traveling and had traveled all over the world. Richard also enjoyed many camping trips with his family when they were young.
On February 5, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan at St. Rita Catholic Church he married Sally E. Fuller and she survives him along with their children, Keith (Sue) Pilon of South Lyon, Kathy Pilon of Traverse City, Kim (Al) Reinink, Jeff Pilon all of Cadillac; grandchildren, Amy Duncan, Jim (Cassandra) Duncan and Teresa Fox; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karen Duncan; a granddaughter Elizabeth Duncan; and three sisters.
A private family visitation and graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
