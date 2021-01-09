Richard Burton Walter

Richard "Rich" Burton Walter, 78, of Bear Lake, formerly of Cadillac, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee. He was born February 25, 1942, in Omer, the son of Claude and Nellie (Newman) Walter.
Rich retired from Akzo Nobel after 35 years where he began as a General Laborer and rose to Plant Manager. He attended Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac, and most recently was a member at Bear Lake United Methodist Church, where he spent countless hours serving his Lord and the church community.
Rich was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed steelhead fishing. He had a passion for designing, building, and problem solving. He was known as the "Answer Man". Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. Rich never met a stranger, and everyone felt his welcoming presence. He'll be remembered for his big smile, his belly laugh, and his warm personality.
On February 14, 1992 in Onekama, Rich married Myrna Irene Edmondson who survives him. He is also survived by: his children, Lori (David) Anderson, Doreen (Henry) Garcia, Kelly (Jason) Krise, Stephanie (Dana) Swanson, and Janette (Freddy) May; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Rich was preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers, Andrew, Dorr, Alvin, Claude, Lyle, Ward, Gerald, and Robert; and two sisters, Sylvia "Bobbie" Snyder and Leona Rainey.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Bear Lake United Methodist Church from 1:00-3:00 PM. Memorial Service will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bear Lake United Methodist Church.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
