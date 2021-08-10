Richard C. Miller

Richard Charles Miller, beloved husband of 56 years, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at home with family by his side Friday, August 6, 2021 at the age of 80 years. He was born to the late David and Ethel (Green) Miller on November 16, 1940 in Cadillac, Michigan. Two of his three siblings predecease him, Fred and Carol (Tyler). He is survived by his older sister, Carolyn (Fewless).
Rich proudly played football for and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1959. He met Anna K. Dykhouse while working for Merrill Taylor at the Gulf Service Station and married her on January 8, 1965. They built their first home together in Cadillac and had 3 children Robyne (Terry Gregory), Dennis (Pam), and Denise (Stephen Ford). He was employed there in many capacities including Cadillac Malleable & Iron and Cadillac Rubber & Plastics until moving to Clare, Michigan in 1972 where he worked as one of the last independent distributors for the Detroit Free Press and later Detroit News for 33 years. One could find him hard at work driving his Ford delivering papers in the early mornings.
Rich was also a volunteer Fireman with the Clare Fire Department for 8 years. His children remember that he would often eat his dinner in a hurry as the radio would go off for an emergency. He was also employed by Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home for more than 30 years. He enjoyed being busy, working and serving his family, church, and community. Even though Rich was a busy, hardworking man, he always made time for a cup of coffee and a good chat.
Rich enjoyed working in his barn, watching sports, camping, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his 7 grandchildren, Brendan, Jenna, Colleen, Kaela, Ryan, Jacey, and Samantha.
Family and friends may visit at the Clare Church of the Nazarene, 10160 S. Grant Ave., Clare, MI 48617, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at noon with Pastor Tim Fall officiating. The burial will take place at Riverside Township Cemetery, McBain, Michigan. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Clare Church of the Nazarene. If you are unable to attend, an online condolence register is available at www.stephenson-wyman.com
