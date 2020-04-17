HARRIETTA — Richard Carl Kangas, 81, of Harrietta, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born May 2, 1938 in Cadillac, the son of Carl and Rosalia (Johnson) Kangas.

Richard was a hardworking drywaller. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and fish. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him, and those whom he leaves behind take comfort in knowing he has been reunited with his beloved wife and sons.

Richard is survived by his children, John (Lori) Kangas, Penny (Bill) Oram, Walter (Deb) Kangas, Brian (Amanda) Kangas, and Sharon Dines; his siblings, Sandra (Bernard) Meyering, Carol (Dan) Foster, Martin (Norma) Kangas, and JoAnn (Leslie) Klingbeil; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Marie (Bigger) Kangas on September 19, 2017; his parents; his sons, Martin and Mark Kangas; and his sisters, Roberta Kangas and Patricia Rumph.

No services will be held at this time.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

