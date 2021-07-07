Richard Clare Allen

Richard (Dick) C. Allen of Reed City, MI, age 89, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Dick was born and lived in Charlotte, MI until his early teens. His family moved north to Blanchard where he attended high school, started his working career and his own family which he moved to Reed City in 1960. He served the community as a State Farm Insurance agent for 30 plus years. Dick was a renowned insurance professional. Agents from the area often sought his counsel and advice. He received countless number of awards, recognition and certificates of achievement and appreciation. Dick's personal life overflowed with an abundance of various activities. He was an avid hunter, basketball official time keeper for 27 years, Ferris State University (Honorary) coach, Office holder for Reed City Rod & Gun Club, board member of Reed City Hospital, board member of Reed City High School Curriculum Development Committee, City Councilman, multi-term Mayor of Reed City, long standing member of Reed City Chamber of Commerce and an instrumental member of the local Masonic Lodge. Dick was an iconic leader of the Saladin Shrine Temple of Grand Rapids where he presided TWO SEPARATE terms as Potentate, an achievement rarely accomplished. Dick was a global traveler including Europe, the Far East, and has explored most of the continental United States.
Dick was preceded in death by Margaret (Peggy Densmore) Allen, his wife for 43 years; two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his sister Carlotta Mortenson; all five of his married children: Mike and Karol Allen, Greg and Deborah Allen, Brian and Mary Allen, Barry and Sue Allen and Tim and Linda (Allen) Barden. Dick had 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is no longer at our side but forever engraved in our hearts. God Bless you Dad.
Visitation with the family will take place Friday July 9, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Reed City, MI from 6 to 8 PM. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 also at the United Methodist Church in Reed City at 11.00 AM followed by a luncheon.
Donations in his name can be made to the Reed City Athletic Boosters or to the Saladin Shrine Temple of Grand Rapids.
