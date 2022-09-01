On Monday, August 15, 2022, Richard D. Crandell, of New Orleans and formerly of Cadillac, passed away at the My Michigan Medical Center in Midland surrounded by his loving family. He was 71.
Richard was born on March 5, 1951 to Richard Whitney and Jeanne (VanderJagt) Crandell in Cadillac, Michigan. Richard was a graduate of Cadillac High School, Class of 1969. He then went on to Ferris State University and transferred to Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City to achieve an Associates Degree in Forestry. Richard entered into marriage with the former Maureen Calkin on September 4, 1971 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. He began his career working for Shell Oil in Northern Michigan as a land surveyor, he then transferred to work in the oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico. Finally in 1979 he moved to Louisiana, which he later called home, to start his own business, Great Lakes Geotechnical Services, where he tested soil samples. He ran this business for over 25 years until his time of retirement just a few years ago. In his spare time, he could often be found hunting or fishing. He and his friends started the unofficial "Great Manitou" hunting club, allowing the best hunter bragging rights. He also enjoyed collecting coins. Richard cherished the time spent with his family.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Maureen Crandell of New Orleans, LA; daughters, Allie Michelle Crandell of Dallas, TX and Katie Crandell Ault of Mandeville, LA; grandchildren, William Ault and Lila Ault of Mandeville, LA; two brothers, Daniel (Paula) Crandell and Tom Crandell; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jeanne; step-father, William VanderMolen; and a brother, Jack Crandell.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
