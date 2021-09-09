Richard David Andrews of Cadillac passed away, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at home. He was 80.
Dick was born May 30, 1941, in Buffalo New York.
He served in the United States Air Force and retired from Great Lakes Steel after over 30 years. In his younger years, Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing. More recently enjoyed watching his "numbers" in the stock market.
He was loved by many and is survived by close family and friends: Tony and Holly Letizio, Jason and Monica Stakvel, Laura and Chris Renton, Tom McFadden and Lee and Stacy Moldovan and numerous grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon V. Stakvel on November 1, 2013.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.