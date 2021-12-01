Surrounded by loving family at home, retired Nazarene pastor Richard Dean Erdman, 92, of Honor, Michigan, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Born January 27, 1929, Richard was the son of Beatrice and Charles Erdman. He grew up on a farm southeast of Cadillac and after graduating from Cadillac High School, began a career in banking. On May 20, 1950, Richard married Etta Edgecomb, also of Cadillac. He worked at a bank, they farmed family land, Richard built the houses they lived in and established a vacation residence at Platte Lake. Early in his adulthood, and with the encouragement of Etta, Richard felt the call of Jesus into Christian ministry to serve as a pastor. He continued to farm and work in various banks while pastoring several northern Michigan Nazarene churches in Leroy, Gaylord, Elmdale and Greenville.
Upon Richard's retirement, he and Etta moved to Honor and into their vacation home (that he built) on Platte Lake, where they have since held permanent residence. Richard enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening, all manner of home repair projects, Tiger baseball and volunteered as a visitation pastor for the Traverse City First Church of the Nazarene.
Richard is survived by his wife of 71 years Etta; their daughters Coleen (Ron) Merte and Pamela (Bob) Walters; along with five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Jones.
Friends are welcome to visit with Richard's family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth St. Traverse City, Michigan 49684. A funeral service honoring Richard will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Traverse City Church of the Nazarene, 1023 S. Division St, Traverse City, MI 49684. Pastor Rick Rice will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army, Cherryland V.F.W. post 2780 and the American Legion post 35. Private family interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. The family welcomes, with thanks, donations in Richard's memory to Hospice of Michigan, 10850 E. Traverse Hwy STE 1155, Traverse City, MI 49684 and the Traverse City Church of the Nazarene, 1023 S. Division St, Traverse City, MI 49684. Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Richard's family at his tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
