Richard (Dick) Wendell Cronkhite Sr

CADILLAC — Richard Wendell Cronkhite went home to his Lord and Savior with his family and the caring staff of Samaritas Senior Living by his side at the age of 80, on June 3, 2020.
He was born on September 1, 1939 the fourth of nine children of Samuel and Claudia (Houghton) Cronkhite. He lived his entire life in the Cadillac area.
He is survived by six children, Richard (April) Cronkhite, Susan (Bob Sapp) Cronkhite, Sally (Bruce) Junites, Shelia (Brian) Larr, Mark Cronkhite and Mary Cronkhite; grandchildren, Jamie Webb, Kim (Javiar) Cronkhite, Kelly (John) Cronkhite, Sam (Mandie) Cronkhite, Chad Phillips, Robert Sapp, Jeff Sapp, Caleb Sapp, Cole Sapp, Bruce (Karianne) Junites, Heather (Richard) Gray, Andrea (Mike) Christensen, and Brad Gullekson; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was also survived by his brothers and sisters, Bill (Sharon) Cronkhite, Beverly Miltibarger, Robert Cronkhite, Gary Cronkhite, Gene Tupis, Linda Cronkhite and Patrick (Julie) Cronkhite. He is also survived by his best friend and companion Cuddles.
Richard married Lynn Feeley in 1958 and Jackie Kelley in 1975. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald (Sue) Cronkhite; brothers-in-law, Jack Miltibarger Sr. and Dave Tupis; sons-in-law, Ronald Jack Phillips, Floyd Gullekson, and Bruce Junites; niece, Sherri Wilson; and his great-grandson Callum Cronkhite-Mercer.
Richard attended Cadillac High School. He worked at a local grocery store as his first job and after high school, he worked at the Auto Lite factory in Bay City while he started Cronkhite Brothers Waste Removal. He worked at the factory during the week while getting his customers to set their trash at the curb on Saturdays. He moved back to Cadillac in 1959 after establishing a customer base. Richard also had many other close friends including his great friend Mel Powell.
Richard then spent the next fifty-plus years running various garbage companies. Richard’s favorite things to do were hockey (in school), ice skating, ski jumping and teaching his children to ice skate at a young age. He was still ice skating until he was in his mid-seventies.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going for coffee with his brothers, family and friends, dating back to Johnny’s Restaurant. Richard loved his children and grandchildren. Family was very important to Richard. He loved animals, especially his best friend Cuddles, who went everywhere with him and it was rare to see them apart. Richard was selfless, instilling these values onto his children. He always helped everyone, strangers, alike. He always made time for others and felt that you put others before self.
If you would like to share comments, memories, etc, please visit the Richard Cronkhite memorial page on Facebook.
Richard’s funeral and memorial service will be held in Manton on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The service will start at 1 p.m. at the city pavilion and officiated by Sam Cronkhite. Immediately following the service will be a celebration of his life at the same location.
