Richard E. Tessman

Richard Edwin Tessman, age 83, of Evart, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home under the loving care of his family and Spectrum Health Hospice. The son of Edwin A. and Inez L. (Jensen) Tessman, he was born on August 25, 1937 in Tustin, Michigan.
On October 25, 1957, in Leroy, he married Geraldine Grinnell, and together they enjoyed over 63 years of marriage and raised one daughter.
Richard received training for electrical engineering, welding, and hydraulics from Ferris State University and worked in maintenance at Evart Products/Textron for 39 years. Upon retirement he enjoyed his own hobby business in welding and repair.
Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Cadillac Motorcycle Club. He continued to ride motorcycles from his youth through much of his retirement. He was known by many friends for his quick wit, humor, and eagerness to put his welding and mechanical skills to use helping anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Sergeant Kenneth Tessman and Douglass Tessman, and grandson Richardo Herrera. Surviving are his wife, Geraldine Tessman of Evart; their daughter, JoAnn Tessman; grandchildren Annamaria (David Williams) Herrera and Richard Herrera; two great-grandsons, Connor Williams and Spencer Williams; brothers Gordon Tessman and George (Joyce) Tessman; sisters Ruth (Rich) Young, Kathy (Jim) Rodriguez, and Diane (Ron) Strandell; and several nieces and nephews.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will take place privately at Chase Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Spectrum Health Hospice at give.spectrumhealth.org/hospice/donate.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Richard's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Christiansen's Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, (616) 754-5638.
