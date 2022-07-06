Richard Eash Jr.

Richard (Dick) Leroy Eash, Jr. (77) passed at home on October 19, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. He was born Sunday, August 6, 1944, to Richard Sr. and Marjorie (Hill) Eash in Meauwataka, MI. Dick graduated from Avondale High School (1963) Auburn Hills. He married Phyllis Stewart Saturday, August 3, 1974, in Cadillac, MI. He loved traveling with his wife and parents all across the United States in their motor home. Dick retired from Oakland County Parks and Rec division, moving from White Lake to North Las Vegas with wife, Phyllis 1999. He was happy to leave the snow and cold behind, returning to Michigan for summers with family and friends.
Survivors include his four children, Robin, Richard, Timothy, and Deborah, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, two brothers Joseph, Bill (Kim), four sisters Jan, Reva, Marianne (Tom), Kathryn (Jeff) and many nieces and nephews. Dick loved spending time with family and friends, often offering sage advice and helping with home improvement projects. He was an avid card player, participated in bowling leagues over the years, hunting and fishing with Dad and other family members, vintage cars were his passion often traveling to out of state car museums with his grandson and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, infant son John Christopher, wife Phyllis, brother Jim and recently his beloved uncle, George. Dick is loved by many and is missed dearly.
A private burial ceremony will take place in Cadillac, MI where he will be laid to rest with Phyllis in Maple Hill Cemetery. A celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th, 2022, 1pm - 3pm, Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, your Local PBS or Crazy Horse Memorial, his favorite charities.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
