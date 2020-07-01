MARION — Richard Edward Vanderhoef, age 88 of Marion passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on November 4, 1931 to Milton Vanderhoef and Flossie (Fisher) Vanderhoef in Cadillac. Richard entered into marriage on August 13, 1951 to Arleta Jean Bussema in Osceola county. Richard loved working on tractors and was employed at the Ina store for over 35 years. He also enjoyed many animals such as cows, pigs, and horses. He always had 50 head of black Angus beef cattle around the farm. When Richard wasn’t working, he was enjoying time in the outdoors hunting and fishing. Richard was also a member of the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church of Marion.
Richard is survived by his wife, Arleta Jean Vanderhoef; children, Russel Lee (Eunice) Vanderhoef of LeRoy, Ronald (Irene) Vanderhoef of Sterling Heights, Robert Wayne Vanderhoef of Marion, Stanley Leon Vanderhoef and (Becky) of Marion, and Sandra Kay (Raymond Rickets) of Cadillac; 34 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernard (Delores) Vanderhoef of Evart, Laura Marie Kitson, Lynda Platz of Cadillac. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Milton (Flossie) Vanderhoef; children, Milton “Mike‘ Vanderhoef, Beverley Jean, and Lester Allen; grandchildren, Donna Jean Vanderhoef, Terri Lynn Vanderhoef, Luke Vanderhoef, Keri Duddles; great-great-grandchild, Wyatt Heath; siblings, Ruby (Floyd) Laycock, Charles Orby (Delores) Vanderhoef, Paul Vanderhoef, Milton Vanderhoef Jr., James Vanderhoef, LD Vanderhoef.
Funeral services for Richard will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will take place in the Maple Valley Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
